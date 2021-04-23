City of Jackson to hold Earth Day Festival on Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — Earth Day was technically Thursday, but the City of Jackson is celebrating on Saturday.

The City of Jackson is teaming up with Keep Jackson Beautiful to host a city-wide Earth Day Festival at the Carl Perkins Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can bring things ranging from blue jeans, electronics, glass, and old medications to recycle.

While they did have a trash pick up day planned, that was rescheduled due to rain.

“We were able to move the rest of it under the canopy to stay dry and proceed with that. We are happy we at least get to do something to celebrate Earth Day for the citizens, but we will do the trash day another day,” said JD Sims, the city’s superintendent of groundskeeping.

The festival will also have a dunking booth, food trucks and vendors.