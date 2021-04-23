Freed-Hardeman University crowns 84th Mr. and Miss FHU

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A local college honored two students with a traditional title.

Freed-Hardeman University crowned their 84th Mr. and Miss FHU. Students and faculty nominated eight FHU students for the chance at receiving the special honor.

Of the eight nominees, Conner Creasy was crowned Mr. FHU and Wisenie Jadis was chosen as Miss FHU. Creasy and Jadis say they were shocked with the results.

Jadis adds that she is grateful for the title.

“The word is just ‘special.’ To think students and teachers said this person is worthy of holding this title of Miss FHU, just ‘special’ is the word I think of,” she said.

Creasy says he was humbled to stand with a great group of finalists.

“I feel like three guys that probably deserved it more than me and even the list before that was broken down, so it’s just an honor and a privilege to be up here,” Creasy said.

FHU President David Shannon awarded the two students with the titles. Shannon says they were unable to have the ceremony in person last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says he is excited that the event was able to go back to normal this year.

Shannon says every finalist that was chosen showed FHU values, and the university was excited to honor that.

“We are excited that they hold up those ideas of Christian faith, scholarship, and service. And what a great example they are for all of us,” Shannon said.

Creasy plans to start his master’s degree at FHU, and Jadis is returning to her home state in Florida to start her nursing career.