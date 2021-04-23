Jackson church to host 2nd mobile food pantry

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is helping keep families fed in times of need.

The Maranatha Seventh Day Adventist Church in Jackson is hosting their second mobile food pantry Saturday.

Community service leader Zola Greer says they provided 180 families during the first mobile pantry.

Greer says the pantry helps families still recovering during rough times.

“The way the situation is now, this is to help all families have more food and get the nourishment they need,” Greer said.

Greer says they have already had over 200 families sign up for the second pantry.

The church is located on 360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Jackson.