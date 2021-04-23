Tennessee’s first CWD testing facility up and running

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s first Chronic Wasting Disease testing facility is up and running.

The news release says the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Kord Animal Health Diagnostic Laboratory received its first samples last October.

The laboratory helps track CWD, a disease that effects deer and other cervids, and has been found in West Tennessee.

“A dozen counties in West Tennessee are CWD positive or high risk,” said Commissioner Charlie Hatcher. “Kord Lab’s CWD unit produces valuable information to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, captive herd owners, and to hunters. This unit also supports the One Health initiative for greater understanding of health connections among people, animals, and plants.”

