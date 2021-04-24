A classic play and movie come to life on a local stage

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local theatre group brought a special play back to the Hub City.

“A wonderful story that has a timeless story line to it, it stays relevant throughout the decades, it all boils down to friendships to the most of unlikely people,” said director of ‘Driving Miss Daisy’, Billy Worboys.

On Saturday at ‘The Ned’ in Downtown Jackson, the play ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ brought plenty of laughter to the audience. The play is being presented by the Jackson Theatre Guild, touches on the life experiences of three main characters growing up in the south in the late 1940s.

The cast of the play says it has been an honor to take part in the show, hoping to inspire others.

” It’s been an wonderful emotional journey with friendship being in the real world as it developed in the play,” says C.J. Brown, who play the part of ‘Miss Daisy’.

“I think working with these two (actors) has been my biggest thing I’ve loved about it, seeing the layers they have put on and how deep they can get with just a facial expression,” said Leo Baxter, who play Miss Daisy’s son, Boolie Werthan.

Keith Davis, who plays the driver Hoke Colburn says he hopes people who come to watch leave the play knowing it showcases great positivity and inspiration.

“I think there is something in the play for everybody that we can relate to and they’re not necessarily negative emotions, they’re also very positive emotions that come about as a result of interacting and interconnecting,” said Davis

The ‘Driving Miss Daisy’ play is sold out. Director Billy Worboys says he is expecting another great turnout next year.