Friends, family, colleagues pay respects to fallen Madison County deputy

JACKSON, Tenn.–Colleagues, friends and family paid their respects to a fallen Madison County Sheriff’s deputy.

A visitation was held Saturday afternoon at Arrington Funeral Home for fallen Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Dyer.

On Tuesday, Dyer collapsed while on duty in Madison County General Sessions Court.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Funeral services for Deputy Dyer will be held at West Jackson Baptist Church on Oil Well Road at 2, Sunday afternoon.