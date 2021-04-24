Jackson residents have fun while helping the environment

It’s earth week, and Jacksonians are making sure they keep the earth clean. West Tennesseans joined together to make their environment a little more clean.

The Keep Jackson Beautiful program celebrated earth week with both fun and educational activities.

1/3

2/3 kjb2

3/3 kjb1





Keep Jackson Beautiful Coordinator, J.D. Sims says there was something for everyone to enjoy while also learning about keeping the city clean.

“We’ve got food vendors, games for kids, tree giveaways, and raffles. We have a dunk booth. We also have a lot of educational materials here today because it’s important to get the word out about recycling and environmentally friendly ways of doing things,” Sims said.

Attendees could pay one dollar for one throw at dunking Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Jackson-Madison Co. Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford.

The money raised went to the Keep Jackson Beautiful program.

Master Gardener vendor, Betsy Porter says keeping the earth clean is important for everyone.

“We only have one place to live and that’s the earth. So if we don’t take care of it then what happens. Where do we go next,” Porter said.

Along with celebrating earth week, Chris Long with the Jackson-Madison County Narcotics Metro Unit also took unwanted prescriptions in honor of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The unit set up three locations for disposal around the city today.

Long says there are still ways to dispose of unwanted prescriptions year-round to keep them out of the environment.

“Instead of putting them into the ecosystem or into the ground, if you can take those and bag them up and take them to the Jackson Police Department or the Madison County Sheriff’s Department any other day. We have drop boxes,” Long said.

To stay up-to-date on the Keep Jackson Beautiful program, visit our website under the ‘Seen on 7’ tab.