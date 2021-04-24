Local church promotes healthy living through annual 5K race/walk

JACKSON, Tenn.– A local church holds a 5K race and walk to promote healthy living, Saturday.

KingDom Seekers Church on Wallace Road in west Jackson hosted its annual Interfaith 5K Race and Walk.

The theme of the event was “Emerging…Through Healthy Choices for Healthy Living!”

Participants paid a registration fee to be a part of the event.

Organizers say the purpose of the event was to also encourage participants to adopt a more healthy lifestyle or to continue developing their existing healthy eating, exercise and lifestyle choices.

“We preach all the time to people’s spirit and preach to people’s souls but oftentimes we leave out the body. So a few years ago

we thought that the total spirit, soul and body, healthy living, and eating right would be something that could extend the life of the

believer. So that brought us to this concept of the 5K race,” said Senior Pastor Larry Robinson.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit RIFA, the Regional Inter-faith Association and the Wo/men’s Resource and Rape Assistance Program, also known as WRAP.