Lifeline Blood Services partners with local church for blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is partnering with Lifeline Blood Services to provide more blood in the community.

Fellowship Bible Church in Jackson gave the members of their church the opportunity to donate blood.

Members lined up at the Lifeline Blood Services truck after each service to help give back to people who are in need of blood.

They also got a chance to sign up to win a trip to the Smokey Mountains.

“We wanted to be able to help our community. We know that there is a shortage for blood, especially during the Covid season. So we’ve been encouraging our members to give to help our community,” said Youth Pastor, Michael Winstead.

Organizers with Lifeline Blood Services say this is their first time partnering with a church after losing some of their venues due to the pandemic.