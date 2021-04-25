Soldiers share their service journey to educate and inspire

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — Soldiers share their journey serving in the military throughout the years.

Service members in the U.S. Military took the time to tell their stories and share experiences becoming soldiers on Sunday during the ‘Military History and Armed Forces Symposium’ at Discovery Park of America.

People got a chance to learn the history of the military with vehicles and equipment on display, as well as a pop-up exhibit of portraits.

Retired Lieutenant General John Castellaw says this three day event gives many people, especially young adults, the opportunity to know how the military is operated and what to expect if they choose to join.

“Seventy percent of 17-24-year-olds are not eligible and they can’t meet the requirements for the military. So having Discovery Park, with their support of stem and steam, challenging the youth on technology is something we want to see happen,” Castellaw said.

Lieutenant Colonel Tony Glandorf who serves in the U.S. Army was also a part of the military panel. And he says he hopes people who participate take away plenty of lessons,while also knowing the importance of serving the country.

“Well I hope they take away that there is really not a difference between someone in uniform and someone sitting in the audience who would like to wear the uniform. The biggest difference is making the decision to put on the uniform and then having the faith to know whatever your job is in the military, it’s going to be okay,” Glandorf said.

Military troops who currently serve in other U.S military organizations also spoke about their life experiences while serving in the state of Tennessee.

Today was the last day for the event. Organizers say they are hoping to continue to inspire future leaders who wish to join the military.