Athletics fundraiser held for University School of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A popular fundraiser for University School of Jackson tee’d off.

1/2

2/2



Monday afternoon, organizers started the Bruins Booster Golf Classic.

Last year’s event was postponed, and was eventually cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, participants are back on their golf game, helping raise money for the USJ Athletic program. The enthusiasm for this year was apparent.

“Gosh, this is the biggest group we’ve ever had. I think we’re going to have 19 teams here today. In the past we’ve had 14 or so, it’s our biggest event. That means we have about 75 or 80 folks out,” said Russ Ellis, Chief Development Officer for USJ.

Winners of the classic received prizes and special USJ gear.