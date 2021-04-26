Betty Jo England Lemonds
|Betty Jo England Lemonds, Paris, Tennessee
|82
|Her residence
|Saturday, April 24, 2021
|Celebration of Life, 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 28, 2021
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Gary Collier (nephew)
|After 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday prior to service
|December 18, 1938 in Paris, Tennessee
|Honorary Pallbearers are grandchildren and nephews
|Anderson England and Bertice Taylor England, both preceded
|James B. Lemonds; preceded: Oct. 9, 2008
|Paula Merrell, Lainsburg, MI
Son-in-law: Jerry Merrell, preceded
Sheila Ashworth, Shelbyville, TN
|Evan (Lisa) Lemonds, Paris, Tennessee
|Billy England, Paris, Tennessee
Lewis “Junior” England and Dan England both preceded
|Seven
|Sixteen
|Also survived by many nieces and nephews
|Mrs. Lemonds was a longtime member of the Community of Christ Church in Paris. She worked at Holley Carburetor until the time of its closing and also sat with the elderly later in life. Betty enjoyed her trips to the casino with her daughter, fishing, camping and cooking for her family.
The family requests that memorials be made to the charity of your choice.