Betty Jo England Lemonds

Lemonds Betty 2Betty Jo England Lemonds, Paris, Tennessee
82
Her residence
Saturday, April 24, 2021
Celebration of Life, 12:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 28, 2021
McEvoy Funeral Home
Gary Collier (nephew)
After 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday prior to service
December 18, 1938 in Paris, Tennessee
Honorary Pallbearers are grandchildren and nephews
Anderson England and Bertice Taylor England, both preceded
James B. Lemonds; preceded: Oct. 9, 2008
Paula Merrell, Lainsburg, MI

Son-in-law: Jerry Merrell, preceded

Sheila Ashworth, Shelbyville, TN
Evan (Lisa) Lemonds, Paris, Tennessee
Billy England, Paris, Tennessee

Lewis “Junior” England and Dan England both preceded
Seven
Sixteen
Also survived by many nieces and nephews
Mrs. Lemonds was a longtime member of the Community of Christ Church in Paris. She worked at Holley Carburetor until the time of its closing and also sat with the elderly later in life. Betty enjoyed her trips to the casino with her daughter, fishing, camping and cooking for her family.

The family requests that memorials be made to the charity of your choice.
