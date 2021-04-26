New TBI facility brings changes to law enforcement in West Tennessee

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A brand new TBI lab is radically changing how law enforcement does its job in West Tennessee.

With the opening of the Special Agent De’Greaun Reshun Frazier TBI Crime Lab and Regional Headquarters in Madison County, the bureau is receiving a major expansion.

“This Crime Lab and Regional Headquarters, which is over 10,000 square feet larger than our facility in Memphis, will allow us space to grow our team of scientists and professionals,” said TBI Director David Rausch.

To go along with traditional fixtures like interrogation and evidence rooms, the facility will also house new additions.

The facility features an indoor firing range, a vehicle processing site, and there are plans to expand work in the state’s DNA database, called CODIS.

“When we talk about CODIS, that’s an area right now where we’re sending all of that evidence now to private labs. We’ll be able to save the state a lot of money by being able to do it in the house,” Rausch said.

Right now, many counties in rural Tennessee have to send evidence to either Nashville or Memphis, and the processing time for those can be inconvenient.

But with Jackson’s new office, their transportation and processing times can be reduced significantly.

“Law enforcement partners will have shorter drive times as they drop off and pick up evidence. Being here also allows for a quicker response time to most areas in our region, for our Violent Crime Response teams,” Rausch said.

The new space means the TBI will be hiring, and they have more openings on the way.

“We will have the opportunity to provide more services and ultimately shorten our turnaround times in processing and analyzing key evidence,” Rausch said.

The new facility is also right next to a brand new Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters.