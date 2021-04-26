Pets parade their skills in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — Our four-legged furry friends had fun in the sun on Monday.

Community members of Trenton gathered to support the pet parade. It’s all part of the Teapot Festival celebration.

Fun competitions included costume, talent, and owner look-a-like. The owners got a chance to exhibit their pet for a prize.

There was even a pet ferret in the competition.

Friends of Gibson County Animal Rescue have sponsored the parade for 12 years, and they hope to keep spreading a positive message.

“We just try to help the shelters out, supporting then pulling dogs to rescue to adopt out,” said Debbie Lowns Dale, with the Friends of Gibson County Rescue.

Dale says a lot of dogs and pets in the parade are rescues.