Tree planting honors organ, tissue donors at Jackson park

JACKSON, Tenn. — A special tree planting ceremony honored those who gave the gift of life.

At the Liberty Garden Arboretum and Park, the groups Donate Life Tennessee and the Madison County Master Gardeners teamed up for the event.

A tree was planted to honor organ and tissue donors who saved and improved lives with their donations.

In addition to the tree, donor families and recipients placed luminaries to create a memory garden of lights.

The public could walk around the park and get information from signs on the trail on how to donate.

“One tissue donor may be able to improve the lives of 75,000 people with their gifts of tissue, and one organ donor may save up to eight lives with their gift of organs,” said Wanda Stanfill, Hospital Services Coordinator for Tennessee Donor Services.

April is National Donate Life Month, and there are around 3,000 Tennesseans in need of life saving organ transplants.