UT Gardens-Jackson Spring Plant Sale returns to Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready for spring with new plants from the annual Spring Plant Sale.

Madison County Master Gardeners is collaborating with University of Tennessee Gardens-Jackson to host their annual Spring Plant Sale.

This year the sale takes place Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and will be held at the West Tennessee Research and Education Center in Jackson.

All payments can be made in cash or check only.

Horticulture Agent Celeste Scott says some of the plants being sold are new, and you may not be able to find them at other nurseries.

“It’s open to the public. We try to have really good, affordable prices, so that’s another draw for folks,” Scott said. “We know these plants perform well in West Tennessee, so you can trust that the plants that the Master Gardeners are providing you at the sale have done well in their gardens for years and years.”

The sale will be: