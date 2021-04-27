Autopsy reports released in Reelfoot shooting victim, suspect deaths

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — District Attorney Tommy Thomas has released a statement on the autopsy findings of the victims and suspect involved in a shooting earlier this year at Reelfoot Lake.

Thomas confirmed his office received the reports on Chance Black, Zachary Grooms, and David Vowell.

Investigators say Black and Grooms were hunting in a blind in January when Vowell approached the men and fatally shot them.

The release says all the results were consistent with statements provided to investigators by a surviving witness.

The findings indicate Vowell’s cause of death could not be determined conclusively; however, the report says the circumstances surrounding Vowell’s death “suggest that he died as a result of either drowning or hypothermia (low body temperature).”

No criminal charges are being pursued, but the findings will be presented to the June Obion County grand jury, the release says.

Investigators say the surviving witness charged Vowell, pushing him into the water.

To read the full statement from District Attorney Tommy Thomas’ office, click here.