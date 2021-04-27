Family seeks answers after woman, child killed in Obion County crash

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A fatal crash in Obion County has left one family wanting answers.

Tamara Powers, 40, and her two-year-old son were heading south on Old Turnpike Road before crashing off a bridge.

“The driver, Ms. Powers, was ejected from the vehicle. She was found on scene. The two-year-old was found on scene as well,” said Sgt. Chris Richardson, the Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Memphis District.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene early Monday afternoon, finding the car in the water.

Investigators say the car had exited the bridge on the east side, but what they don’t know is when and how it happened.

“The crash didn’t happen immediately. They’ve been there for some time. How much time, we don’t know. We’re bringing in our groups to find out, and an autopsy is being run to find out exactly what happened and when,” Richardson said.

Tuesday, Power’s family went back to the scene to find their loved one’s belongings.

“That was one of Wingleberry’s first boots, John Deer boots we bought him. I found the other one this morning,” said Robert Haynes, Powers’ partner.

The family is grieving and looking for answers.

“They were my everything. He was my only son. He was born when I was 50-years-old,” Haynes said. “I just want them to know I love them, and I miss them. My world is empty without them.”

THP’s Critical Incident Response Team is now taking charge of the investigation.

If you have any information regarding the crash, call THP at (800)-736-3993.