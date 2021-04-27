Free concert scheduled for Sunday at Chester Co. Courthouse

The Jackson Symphony Ensemble is hosting a free performance this weekend in Chester County.

The concert is called Symphony on the Move. It is currently scheduled to be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 2 on the Chester County Courthouse lawn at 133 East Main Street in Henderson.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The performance is sponsored by the Henderson Arts Commission and is made possible by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission.