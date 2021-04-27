Gov. Lee announces end of public health orders in 89 counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee has announced the end of statewide public health orders in counties under the control of the Tennessee Department of Health, according to a news release.

The executive order ends the authority of local county governments in the 89 counties run by the Tennessee Department of Health to issue mask mandates for their county, the release says.

Gov. Lee has asked Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties to lift all remaining business restrictions or mask mandates by the end of May, the release says.

“COVID-19 is now a managed public health issue in Tennessee and no longer a statewide public health emergency,” said Gov. Lee. “As Tennesseans continue to get vaccinated, it’s time to lift remaining local restrictions, focus on economic recovery and get back to business in Tennessee.”

The latest executive order also includes a provision in which local health departments should offer a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination option, the release says.

