TDHA providing assistance for renters impacted by COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thousands of Tennesseans saw their lives upturned by the COVID-19 pandemic, with job furloughs and businesses closing, putting them out of work.

Now, a new program called COVID-19 Rent Relief is open.

“We’re offering assistance to people who lost jobs or big income because of COVID, and as a result have fallen behind on their rent payments or their utility payments,” said Ralph Perrey, executive director of the Tennessee Housing Development agency. “We’ve been active for about seven weeks now. Statewide, we probably have about 21,000 applicants that we’re trying to help right now.”

Of that group, about 1,200 of those people are in West Tennessee.

Perrey is reminding residents that the program isn’t just for those who have missed rent or utility payments. It’s for those who are currently struggling to make it.

“There’s probably some folks out there who had a hard time financially because of COVID, but didn’t fall behind on their rent because they used their savings or maybe their credit cards. If they are still having trouble paying rent next month, we can help them going forward,” Perrey said.

The program has just under $400 million to work with, and applications opened up in March. Perrey is urging patience while they work through the number of applications.

“Once we have a completed application, our team can get to work on it. We have to verify certain things obviously, and usually four to five weeks later, the checks go out to the landlord or to the utility companies,” Perrey said.

Perrey says they’re encouraged by early application totals, and they expect that number to rise.

“You’re two clicks away from the application. We have tried to make it as straightforward and easy as possible,” Perry said.

To learn more about the requirements or to apply for the program, click here.