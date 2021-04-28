Hospital offers free class for families dealing with diabetes

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new class is available for those who suffer from diabetes.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department, along with representatives from the University of Tennessee/Tennessee State University Extension Office are hosting a free, 10 week educational program for people living with pre-diabetes and diabetes.

The class is called Real Talk 101, where attendees can learn about nutrition, medications, physical education and more.

Instructor Amanda Johnson says everything a diabetic will face is taught in this class.

“I don’t care how long you have been diagnosed, you can learn something from not only the people in the classroom, but hopefully from me as the teacher. It encompasses the family members too. Perfect for them because they have concerns and questions just like the diabetic,” Johnson said.

If you missed Wednesday’s class, do not worry.

You can still attend any of the classes every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Extension Office at 309 North Parkway in Jackson.