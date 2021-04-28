LIFELINE still in need of blood donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local blood center is still in critical need for donations.

LIFELINE Blood Services still has a shortage of blood, and they need your help to increase their stock.

LIFELINE officials say they have COVID-19 precautions in place, and appointments can still be made at the north Jackson center.

They are also taking walk-in appointments, and have several mobile blood drives coming up throughout West Tennessee for anyone interested in donating.

“Only 5% of people who are eligible to give blood do. So if that’s something you’ve had on your mind that you need to do, we ask that you take 30 to 45 minutes, that’s all it will take, to get in here and give blood,” LIFELINE Marketing Manager Caitlin Roach.

There is also a blood drive on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at South Gibson County Middle School and another one on Friday at Centennial Bank in Trezevant from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.