Perimeter Behavioral Healthcare holds local job fair

JACKSON, Tenn.–Community members print out their resumes and put their best face forward for a job fair.

Perimeter Behavioral Healthcare held a job fair, Wednesday afternoon.

Open positions included registered nurses, licensed practical nurse, psychiatric technician and more.

Interviews were conducted on-site and applicants and staff maintained covid-19 precautions such as wearing masks and getting temperature checks.

“We’re looking for good qualified staff who can come here and treat our patients with dignity and respect. That’s what we press here. Our theme is that we are providing hope and transforming lives and we’re looking for people that can do that with us, ” said Starlett Armstrong,

CEO of Perimeter Behavioral Healthcare.

If you didn’t get a chance to come out Wednesday, don’t worry. Armstrong says a job fair is held every 2 weeks.