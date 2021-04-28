Restaurant Nineteen B raises money for various charities
NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — A local restaurant is giving back to their community once a month.
Nineteen B in north Jackson hosted their first of many monthly wine dinners.
The wine dinners are going to be connected with a charity.
Nineteen B owner Crysta Hardiman says that each dinner will support a different charity each month.
“We’re actually donating 25% of dining to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,” said Hardiman.
Hardiman says next month’s dinner will be supporting the Jackson symphony.