Restaurant Nineteen B raises money for various charities

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — A local restaurant is giving back to their community once a month.

Nineteen B in north Jackson hosted their first of many monthly wine dinners.

The wine dinners are going to be connected with a charity.

Nineteen B owner Crysta Hardiman says that each dinner will support a different charity each month.

“We’re actually donating 25% of dining to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital,” said Hardiman.

Hardiman says next month’s dinner will be supporting the Jackson symphony.