U.S. Sen. Blackburn voices concerns over President Biden’s new family plan, warns of COVID-19 scams

JACKSON, Tenn.– Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn is voicing her concerns about President Joe Biden’s new family plan and warning about online COVID scams.

Senator Blackburn says President Biden’s new $1.8 trillion family plan includes plans for government-run child care, a child tax credit extension, and adds two years of free junior college.

Blackburn said this will increase taxes and said many West Tennessee families are concerned about that, especially farmers.

“They have farms that have been in their family for maybe three or four generations and when you look at these proposals, the cap gain proposals, which adversely impact individuals that have farms,” said Blackburn.

Blackburn said small business owners will also feel the effects of higher taxes and may have to delay plans of expansion.

“They are putting those plans on hold until they are sure that we are going to be able to stop these tax increases,” said Blackburn.

Along with the president’s new plan, Senator Blackburn also met with a fellow senator from Connecticut regarding COVID scams.

Senator Blackburn along with other elected officials are attempting to find out who is responsible for fraudulent activity, including selling fraudulent merchandise.

“These stores and these platforms should have been reporting this bad conduct to the FTC. So we are getting to the bottom of who is responsible for these frauds,” said Blackburn.

Senator Blackburn also advises people to check a company website before buying merchandise to make sure it is a legitimate product.