5K at Union University raises awareness for mental illness

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members came together to raise awareness about mental illness.

The 5th annual Stomp Out Stigma 5K was held at Union University on Thursday.

The Union University Chapter of NAMI — National Alliance on Mental Illness — hosted the event.

They say they wanted to raise awareness, because mental illness is so prevalent.

In fact, 1 in 5 adults in the U.S. deal with some form of mental illness.

Chapter President Juliana White says they want to start having the difficult conversations with family and friends, especially within the church.

“Especially within Christianity, it’s still something that has a lot of shame and people still think you need to pray it away, but that’s not the case. Mental illness is real and there are real steps that can be taken to help it,” said Juliana White, the President of the Union University Chapter of NAMI.

The funds raised from the 5K will go towards NAMI.