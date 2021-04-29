Hardin County selected to participate in property evaluation program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development have announced the four counties to participate in the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program.

Those counties are Bedford, Greene, Hamilton and Hardin, according to a news release.

These four counties are some of the 60 to have participated in the Property Evaluation Program since it began in 2015, the release says.

The program helps to improve and evaluate industrial sites and buildings across the state, and advise counties on where improvements and investments might be beneficial.

The four counties were chosen based on need for industrial properties and ability to assemble properties with market potential, the release says.

