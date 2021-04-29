JCIL offers rides, ASL interpreters to those seeking COVID-19 vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you know someone with hearing disabilities or someone who is having a hard time finding transportation to get the COVID-19 vaccine, there may be a solution.

Jackson Area Center for Independent Living is taking part in the effort to help the community get vaccinated.

“We’ve been really working towards helping all of our consumers who have disabilities get vaccinated because it’s so vitally important, and this was one of the areas we felt like we could provide this and encourage our consumers to come,” said Beth James, Director of the Jackson Area Center for Independent Living.

JCIL has teamed with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department to provide free rides for those trying to get their vaccine.

“Our goal is to get everyone vaccinated. We do not want to go through another year like what we’ve been through. We want people to be able to congregate, be able to see their family, be able to hug their loved ones. We want people to not have to be hospitalized and not get sick,” said Mallory Cooke, Public Information Officer for the health department.

JCIL is also providing American Sign Language interpreters so that consumers who are deaf or hard of hearing will have an interpreter on site to help them.

The interpreters will be at the health department on Tuesday, May 4 and Saturday, May 15. However, if you can’t make it those two days and would like to have an interpreter, you can contact JCIL.

“I would enjoy for any of our deaf and hard of hearing consumers to come on out, see me. I would be happy to interpret for you all while you get your vaccine, and I’ll even hold your hand if you need me to, but if you have any questions, please give us a call,” said Cheyenne Lindsey, Deaf Interpreter for JCIL.

Anyone 16 and older is able to get vaccinated at the health department.

They are offering the Pfizer vaccine, but if your looking to get the Moderna vaccine, they will offer it on May 8 and May 15.

“You don’t even need an appointment to come and see us, just walk in and we’ll get you vaccinated,” Cooke said.

For more information, call JCIL at (731) 668-2211 or send an email to information@jcil.tn.org.