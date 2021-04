JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are investigating a crash on North Parkway in which one person has died.

Police say the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on North Parkway between Browns Church Road and Flex Drive.

Police say only one vehicle was involved, and one person has died. The investigation remains ongoing.

All lanes are currently blocked.

Traffic is being rerouted.

JPD officials say they expect to be on the scene until around 7 p.m.