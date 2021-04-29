Spring Plant Sale kicks off at UT Gardens in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — For those who love growing plants inside and outside, an annual spring sale has made its way back to the Hub City.

The Madison County Master Gardeners, along with the University of Tennessee Gardens, are hosting the annual Spring Plant Sale.

“We had a line of people waiting to get into the Master Gardener portion and the UT Garden portion, and they were just so excited to be here, and we were glad to have them,” said Celeste Scott, Horticulture Extension Agent in Madison County.

The sale was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, so this year, the normally one-day event is broken up into three days.

Scott said this event does bring about 1,500 people. With social distancing guidelines, be prepared to wait.

However, many say the plants are very well worth the wait. All plants on display inside are those brought in by the Master Gardeners’ personal plant collection.

“Either by division or in their greenhouse from seed, and so it’s exciting to see what people bring,” said Elizabeth Edwards, with Madison County Master Gardeners.

All funds raised through the plant sales go towards helping students.

“In the last probably five years, we’ve started offering scholarships for high school seniors that are going to major in plant related areas,” Edwards said.

Shoppers were also able to choose from an outdoor plant selection, offered from UT Gardens-Jackson.

Shopper Margaret Blake is in the process of building her dream home, so she says the plant sale was something she must attend.

“I drove two hours — my husband and I — in our truck from Spring Hill to be here on the first day,” Blake said. “Combined, we’ve spent over $500, but we’re very excited because they are very healthy and very good plants that are going to grow beautifully.”

The plant sale is only accepting cash and checks.

If you missed Thursday’s sale, you can attend Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.