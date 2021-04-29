Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee releases FY 2021-2022 budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced that the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget has passed the General Assembly.

The upcoming budget includes:

$100 million to bring Tennesseans high speed internet.

A $250 investment in the Mental Health Trust Fund.

$79 million towards eliminating the 11,400 person TCAT waiting list.

$145 million for air and rail transportation infrastructure.

“I’m proud that this budget delivers on some of our top promises to Tennesseans and invests in external organizations meeting the needs of our local communities,” said Gov. Lee. “Thank you to the General Assembly for their steadfast commitment to our shared goals and establishing Tennessee as a fiscal leader across the nation.”

The state’s budget also includes investments in public-private partnerships, non-profit organizations and external partners:

$3,983,000 in pro-life and pro-family non-profits.

$5,300,000 in fighting human trafficking and supporting victims.

$2,368,000 in career and technical education.

$425,000 in K-12 education.

$971,000 in criminal justice reform.

$555,000 in mental health and substance abuse.

The budget also includes $50 million towards a week-long sales tax holiday, and brings the Rainy-Day Fund to over $1 billion.

The Governor’s Office says the budget is a total of $42.6 billion, and will go into effect on July 1, 2021.

To read the full news release, click here.