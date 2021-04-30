Douglas Edward Criner, age 68, resident of Memphis, went home to be with the Lord on April 28, 2021 at Methodist University Select Specialty Hospital in Memphis.

Mr. Criner was born July 26, 1952 in Little Rock, Arkansas, and was preceded in death by his parents, J.R. Criner and Alma Louise Criner; his brother, Rodney Criner; his daughter, Melissa Criner; and his stepson, Andrey Gomes. He was a graduated of Treadwell High School in Memphis and continued his education by completing the IBEW electrical apprenticeship program. He eventually obtained his electrical contractors license for the state of Alabama while living there.

Doug was not a tall person, but he had a large personality; he was loved much by family and friends. Even though he had electrical knowledge, he probably was more known for his talent at the piano, without benefit of lessons. His family, neighbors and friends will always remember his piano playing in his garage.

He is survived by his wife, Roswitha; his daughter, Amanda Rivas (Jason) of Murray, KY; two granddaughters, Lindsey Rivas and Melissa Rivas of Murray, KY; his great-grandson of Murray, KY; his sister, Jamie Criner Cowan of Memphis, TN; three stepchildren, Angela Timmons of Memphis, TN, Tanya Pettaway of Mobile, AL and Kimberly Timmons of Calvary, GA; thirteen step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; two nieces, Jennifer Cowan Eilert (Lee) and Michelle Criner Work; and his nephew, Jason Criner (Megan).

Memorial Services for Mr. Criner will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Curtis Davis, Jr. officiating. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mr. Criner will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814 or the IBEW Local 474 Scholarship Fund, 1870 Madison Avenue, Memphis, TN 38104.

