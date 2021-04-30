Four Tennessee state parks offer specials for Mother’s Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Four Tennessee state parks are helping celebrate Mother’s Day.

Those parks include Natchez Trace and Pickwick Landing, as well as David Crockett and Montgomery Bell State Parks in Middle Tennessee.

Natchez Trace State Park will be holding a lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pin Oak Lodge in Wildersville, with reservations required.

Pickwick Landing will also be offering lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and dinner from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

It will be at the The Lodge at Pickwick Landing in Counce, and will also require a reservation.

To make a reservation at Natchez Trace, call (731) 968-8176, and for Pickwick Landing, call (731) 689-3135 or (800) 250-8615.

Mother’s Day is May 9.