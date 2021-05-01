Deals continue at Friendly Frank’s Flea Market

The monthly Friendly Frank’s Flea Market is back in Jackson.

There was a little something in every category, and people from all over West Tennessee came to check it out.

A monthly staple, Friendly Frank’s Flea Market was open for business at Jackson’s Fairgrounds Park Saturday.

Several vendors take this opportunity to show off their unique products, and people from across West Tennessee and beyond came to see just that.

Market vendor and owner of L’abeille Chic Boutique, Bryce Morris says this is her first time at the flea market.

“I’ve worked in the past with some vendors here and I just really had a passion to want to do it for myself. Every job I’ve ever had has been in a boutique and it’s just a really good environment to meet new people here,” Morris said.

Morris sells clothing and jewelry at her boutique.

She says it’s a family tradition. She decided to sell her grandmother’s homemade jewelry to keep that tradition alive.

“I have my grandmother’s spoon jewelry here because she used to do it for 20 years before she stopped. That’s where I went to my first flea market with her. And I worked with her and kind of helped her,” Morris said.

Longtime market vendor Frances Maggiore has sold jewelry at the flea market for 15 years.

She says she hand picks her Native-American jewelry to sell at the flea market.

Maggiore says the market has brought her good business and even several regulars.

“It’s only gotten better every time and more and more people are coming. I have a lot of repeat customers coming in because they are satisfied with the quality of jewelry that I sell. And that pleases me,” Maggiore said.

If you missed out on the flea market Saturday, there is still a chance to go check it out.

Friendly Frank’s Flea Market will be open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.