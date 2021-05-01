Hundreds come out to Day 3 of annual plant sale

JACKSON, Tenn.–Saturday wrapped up a three-day event where west Tennesseans could get out and find the perfect plants for their patio or garden.

Saturday morning’s weather was ideal as hundreds came out early for the annual Plant Sale at the West Tennessee Research & Education Center on Airways Boulevard in west Jackson.

The sale was extended this year to reduce the number of people shopping at any given time and to allow for social distancing.

One master gardener says this event is for those who share the love of growing plants.

“We’re looking forward to getting green plants in good hands and making people happy,” said James Reeves, master gardener.

Plant selections were offered by the Madison County Master Gardeners and the local Tennessee Extension Master Gardener Volunteers Association from their own collections.