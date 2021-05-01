JMCSS members discuss strategies of improvement at annual retreat

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual retreat is bringing school board members together to help create a master-plan that better the Jackson-Madison County School System.

Engaging with parents, safety for students, and effective communication throughout the school system are just some of the initiatives JMCSS members discussed during their retreat on Saturday.

JMCSS members are hoping to put these plans in place, not only for students and parents but for teachers as well.

Chief of Staff and Public Information Officer for the Jackson-Madison County School System, Greg Hammond says this retreat is an opportunity for board members to gather and think of effective ways to spend the roughly 37 million dollars of ESSER funds.

“We’re talking about the elementary and secondary education of relief funds that the federal government is passing down through the state to respond to learning loss related to Covid-19,” Hammond said.

School Superintendent Dr. Marlon King also focused on teaching strategies and ways to effectively teach students in the classroom.

Even incorporating books on wheels, giving board members the opportunity to take a tour of a bookmobile that holds thousands of books.

The owners James and Kelly Cristoferson says it’s important for the board members to see the need to get books in the hands of children to read at home.

“There are 13 books for every child that lives in a middle income family. In a lower income family there is one book for every 300 children, so there is this huge need. These children do not have books in the homes,” Cristoferson said.

Board members also gave their insight on what they expect to see for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.