Local brew club hosts annual ‘Big Brew Day’

JACKSON, Tenn.–One local group gets together Saturday to show off their skills in making the perfect brew. In this case, we’re talking about beer.

The Home Brew Club had their annual ‘Big Brew Day’ at Hub City Brewing in downtown Jackson..

Around 20 people brought in their own kits to to make beer. They all used the same ingredients including mash..hops…and water to see how each turned out.

Organizers say the friendly competition is a great way to highlight the home brewing club as a whole.

“We get together on the first Saturday of every May, every year, National Big Brew Day, we all get together and brew together and hopefully bring in some more people to learn our hobby and something that we love to do,” said James Jobe, president of West Tennessee Home Brew.

Home brewing beer has become a big hobby for many in recent years. Jobe says they hope for even more people for next year’s National Big Brew Day.