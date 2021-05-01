Pet of the Week: Joey

This week’s Pet of the Week, brought to you by the Saving The Animals Together is Joey!

This handsome guy is 13-weeks-old and a bundle of happiness and fun!

He loves to play with his foster siblings and be the center of attention.

He is working on not having accidents in the house and also working on kennel training.

Joey is still finishing up his vetting but will be available for local foster to adopt soon.

If you would like to bring this sweet guy into your home please call STAT at (731) 313-7828.

You can also visit their website at savingtheanimalstogether.org or Facebook page for more information.