Teapot Festival continues in Gibson Co.

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local festival parade brings the community together with plenty of attractions.

The Trenton Teapot Festival Parade was held in Gibson County this morning.

The 40th annual Teapot Festival Parade was filled with teapot floats, marching bands and cheerleaders, hoping to impress the judges and thousands of spectators.

Gibson County residents say they enjoy attending the festival to cheer on the floats that pass by during the parade.

“I like watching it and being apart of things and enjoying it,” said parade goer, Patrick Sanders.

“I’m going to look for the floats and concessions,” said parade goer, Eli.

The festival will end this evening with a tractor pulling contest at 7:00 p.m.