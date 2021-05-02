Jackson Chamber reaches milestone in Great Wolf Lodge project

JACKSON, Tenn.–The grand opening of a Great Wolf Lodge is something the Jackson Chamber has been talking about for two and a half years now.

Due to the pandemic, many budget cuts were made, pushing the possible project back.

“The project was not on pause because we were all talking to each other trying to figure out how to make it happen, but these decisions this week enables the project really to start moving into overdrive and start moving forward,” President and CEO of the Jackson Chamber, Kyle Spurgeon, said.

This week the chamber passed a new milestone, moving the project closer to reality. Gov. Bill Lee put in his budget a $20 million incentive package to help this project.

The Senate and House both passed the budget this week, so the money can be used to move this project forward.

“With the approval of the incentive package, Great Wolf will spend nine to 12 months doing more legal due diligence and site due diligence projects, so I anticipate, locally, what we’ll start doing now is looking at road design work, utility design work,” Spurgeon said.

Great Wolf Lodge’s team will determine if they will purchase the Tiger Jones Industrial Park property from the City of Jackson and will decide when the first shovel goes in the ground. Because of the pandemic, the 1$50 million price of the original lodge plan may change.

“When you look at construction costs across the board whether its residential, industrial, construction, manufacturing, commercial, all those costs are going up, so I’m sure that will have an impact on the project,” Spurgeon said.

The negotiations made prior to the pandemic remain, still allowing the lodge to gain tax incentives. Great Wolf Lodge’s Director of Media Communications Jason Lasecki released this statement:

“We continually look for opportunities to bring the Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park resort experience to more families. Our interest in the western Tennessee region remains, and we look forward to continuing our dialog with Governor Lee and his staff, along with leadership within the Jackson community, as we further evaluate the potential for a resort in this region.”

“People are ready to travel and, whether it’s flying or driving, a thing that has happened during the pandemic is allowed Great Wolf to look a little bit closer at their models. We may see some changes in what was anticipated for Jackson, maybe a little bit even bigger and better and different than what we had originally anticipated,” Spurgeon said.

Spurgeon anticipates the construction date to be in 2022, and he will continue to update the community with dates as the project moves forward.