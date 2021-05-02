Local Chapter Honors Education Achievements in West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn.— A local sorority celebrated their Founder’s Day through zoom.

The National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa honored several high school graduates for their accomplishments.

The students recognized received scholarships for their next stage in higher education.

The chapter also honored ​Isaac Lane Elementary Principal, Dr. Richard Willis, with the Educator of the Year award.

Willis says the chapter has been a great asset to the education system.

“Great support to our school here at Isaac Lane and to our district. You all have been a true blessing to us, the many things that you all have done for us during my tenure here at Isaac Lane,” Willis said.

The program also had musical performances from the Lane College choir and Peabody High School student, Nicholas Dunlap.