Local school honors their oldest living graduate

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local elementary is celebrating a milestone.

Scotts Hill Elementary is celebrating 150 years and the City of Scotts Hills is honoring the school’s oldest living graduate, 100-year -old, Louise Stewart.

“When we first decided to do the 150 year celebration, I had put out on Facebook, looking for the oldest graduate. And Ms. Louise is the first name that popped up. And as we went to digging and looking, we found out that she was the oldest. She graduated in 1938,” said Ottoman of Scotts Hill, Tiffany Lyles.

Stewart says she wasn’t always supposed to attend Scotts Hill.

“Well, I lived at Riggin, but we did not have a highschool at Riggin. We had one, one year there and they cancelled the school because there were not enough people in the Riggin area,” Stewart said.

Wbbj-7 asked Stewart how it feels to be the oldest living graduate from the school.

“I really don’t know. I’ve lived a good life and I had wonderful parents and I never have been sick. I haven’t seen a doctor now in a year,” Stewart said.

She says she has a piece of advice for those attending Scotts Hill Elementary today.

“To honor their teachers as well as their parents at home. We were proud of our teachers,”Stewart said.

As part of the 150 year celebration, Scotts Hill Elementary students will build time capsules they will read 20 years from now.