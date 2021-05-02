North Side High School alumnus named as new head coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — According to a news release from the Jackson-Madison Co. School System, a new coach has been named to replace Tony Brown for the North Side boys basketball team.

That replacement, Aaron Woods, will be returning home as he was a 2002 graduate of North Side High School.

Woods began his coaching career at Durant High School in Mississippi where he coached boys and girls basketball.

He was honored there as a three-time District Coach of the Year. Woods gained the title after three district championships and six region tournament appearances.

Woods previously spent some time working for Liberty Tech, returning to Jackson in 2017 to coach the girls basketball team. Shortly after he also took on the boys team.

In a statement from the release, Woods said, “I’m looking forward to connecting with the students and staff. I’m striving to make an impact not only in athletics, but academically as well.”

Jackson-Madison Co. School Superintendent, Dr Marlon King also stated per the release, “Coach Woods is a dynamic young leader in this district. His efforts in athletics, along with his Teacher of the Year accolades, make him a wonderful example for our student-athletes to emulate. He will be an asset on the North Side campus.”

Coach Woods has a history in basketball as he played at both Bethel University and Rust College.

He received his undergraduate degree at Belhaven University and also his graduate degree from Arkansas State University.

Woods is an inaugural member of the Superintendent’s Teacher Cabinet , and is currently working towards his Ed.D through Walden University.