4 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 11,361 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 11,361.

Those new patients range in age from 11-months-old to 57-years-old.

There are currently two Madison County residents hospitalized. Neither of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,753 (59.4%)

38301: 3,373 (29.7%)

38356: 192 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.8%)

38366: 208 (1.8%)

38343: 78 (0.7%)

38313: 232 (2%)

38392: 77 (0.7%)

38355: 32 (0.3%)

38362: 153 (1.3%)

38006: 7 (0.1%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 18 (0.15%)

38378: 6 (0.05%)

38303: 7 (0.05%)

Unknown: 109 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 3,070 (27%)

White: 4,973 (43.8%)

Asian: 54 (0.5%)

Hispanic: 264 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 209 (1.8%)

Unspecified: 2,791 (24.6%)

Gender:

Female: 6,345 (55.9%)

Male: 4,955 (43.6%)

Unknown: 61 (0.5%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,982 (96.7%)

Not recovered: 28 (0.2%)

Better: 55 (0.5%)

Unknown: 63 (0.6%)

Deaths: 233 (2%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 585 (5.1%)

11 – 20 years: 1,301 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,936 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,654 (14.6%)

41 – 50 years: 1,629 (14.3%)

51 – 60 years: 1,654 (14.6%)

61 – 70 years: 1,309 (11.5%)

71 – 80 years: 732 (6.4%)

80+: 461 (4.1%)

Unknown: 100 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.