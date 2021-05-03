Ida Leona Jones, age 82, resident of Braden, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Leona is survived by her husband of almost 63 years, Johnny R. Jones of Braden, TN; her son, Mark Jones (Bridget) of Cordova, TN; her daughter, Melinda Lowery (Mike) of Hattiesburg, MS; her sister, Laverne Atkins of Covington, TN; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and another one on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aileen and Orin Kinney and her brother, Chesley Kinney.

Leona was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord and was a member of East Side Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee. She loved cooking, canning jams and jellies and making desserts for family and friends. She enjoyed her collection of African Violets and loved her cat, Tom-Tom.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Jones will be held at 11 A.M. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Pastor Finley Cutshaw, senior pastor at East Side Baptist Church in Memphis, officiating. Interment will follow in the Walls Cemetery in the Braden Community. A visitation for Mrs. Jones will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to East Side Baptist Church, 3232 Covington Pike, Memphis, TN 38128.

