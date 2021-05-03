Jackson General relaxes hospital visitation policies

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County General Hospital announced plans on Monday to relax visitation policies beginning Monday, May 3.

According to a news release, the revised visitation policy is due to declining volumes of hospitalizations and the increase in vaccinated individuals in the community.

Visitation policies at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital will now include:

  • Two visitors for non-COVID-19 patients in most areas.
  • Visitors must be 16-years-old or older.
  • COVID-19 patients may not have visitors
  • All visitors will still go through screening processes upon entry. Masks will continue to be required.

