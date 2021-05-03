WGU offering scholarships for Teachers College programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Western Governors University is observing National Teacher Appreciation Week this week by offering scholarships for education professionals, according to a news release.

The release says WGU plans to offer up to $2 million in scholarships for current and future education professionals who are working toward their bachelor’s or master’s degrees through WGU’s Teachers College.

The release says Tennessee saw a decline in educators in 2020 due to COVID-19, as well as issues about access to higher education degrees.

New and enrolling students can apply for the scholarship through June 30 here.

Each of the WGU Loves Teachers scholarships are valued at up to $4,000, or $1,000 per six month term, the release says. The scholarship can be renewed for up to four terms.

The release says these scholarships will be awarded based on academic records, financial need, readiness for online study, current competency, and other factors.

To learn more about WGU’s Teachers College and programs, click here.