Drive-thru barbecue supports sponsors of ‘Books at the Barn’

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is supporting those who support them all year long.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Madison County Imagination Library hosted a drive-thru barbecue pickup for its sponsors who have donated to its Books at the Barn fundraiser.

Imagination Library is part of Dolly Parton’s foundation, where every child in Madison County is eligible to receive a book every month from the time of birth until five-years-old.

This is the first year the organization has hosted a drive-thru pickup due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s huge because we cannot provide the books. It costs about $24 a year to send a book each month to each child that’s enrolled, and so this fundraiser raises over $30,000, so it’s more than half our budget,” said Bob Alvey, president for the Imagination Library board of directors.

“We know that early learning, early reading is such a key to educational success, that we believe in this very passionately,” said Dr. Martha Robinson, communications committee chair for the Imagination Library.

For more information about the organization, click here.