Gibson EMC works to restore power

Gibson Electric Membership Corporation is encouraging customers without power to make plans if they need electricity for health conditions.

1/2 Gibson EMC crews replacing a pole struck by an irrigation system north of Kenton. (Photo courtesy of Gibson EMC)

2/2 Crews replacing a pole in Lake County. (Photo courtesy of Gibson EMC)



Gibson Electric’s news release says there are currently 53 outage trouble spots.

Rita Alexander, VP of HR and Member Services, says they are working to bring power back to customers.

“We are very sorry, but it will be at least tomorrow before we can restore service to all of our members,” Alexander said. “Our crews and those of our sister utilities are working as quickly as they safely can, but the damage is extensive and the repairs require a lot of time and manpower.”

Alexander says over 3,100 customers are without power.